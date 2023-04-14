Man faces manslaughter charge in death of Casino New Brunswick manager
A 50-year-old Riverview, N.B., man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a casino manager.
Michael Thomas Glaspy made a brief court appearance in Moncton court by phone Friday.
The charge is in relation to the death of Rodney Frenette, the food and beverages manager at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton.
RCMP responded to a report of an assault at the casino March 4 around 12:50 a.m.
Frenette was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The 56-year-old died on March 28 in hospital.
The RCMP says a man was arrested at the scene the night of the alleged assault.
He was later released pending a future court appearance.
Rodney Frenette is pictured in a photo from his obituary. (Source: Fergusons Funeral Home)
According to Frenette’s obituary, he had a long career in the gaming industry and oversaw two restaurants at the casino.
