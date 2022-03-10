Man faces multiple charges after officers injured, police vehicle damaged: Fredericton Police Force

A Fredericton N.B., man faces multiple charges, including three counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, following an incident on the city’s north side Wednesday night.

Fredericton police responded to a gas station on Cliffe Street around 10 p.m. for reports of a suspicious man sleeping in a running vehicle.

“While police officers attempted to wake the driver and arrest him for outstanding issues, he attempted to flee and rammed a marked police vehicle several times, as well as a security vehicle,” said the Fredericton Police Force in a news release.

Despite being told to stop the vehicle, police say the man kept trying to drive off and ended up hitting an officer.

Police broke a window to disable the vehicle and took the man into custody.

A second officer received minor injuries to their hand. The two officers were not seriously injured.

The man’s vehicle was searched, and police say they seized a quantity of suspected crystal meth and other drug paraphernalia, as well as a knife.

Justin Andrew Price was charged with:

operation of a conveyance while impaired

operation of a conveyance while prohibited

dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

three counts of assault on a peace officer with a weapon

two counts of mischief under $5,000

breach of probation

CDSA - possession of CDSA (schedule I) methamphetamine

Price was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.