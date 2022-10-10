Man faces multiple charges after shots fired at N.S. home: RCMP

A man is facing several charges in relation to shots being fired at a home in Manganese Mines, N.S., early Sunday morning.

RCMP from Colchester County, Pictou County, Millbrook, and Truro responded to a complaint of shots fire at a home on McLeod Road around 1 a.m.

While responding to the scene, police say they learned a 'loud vehicle' had been seen just before 1 a.m., moments prior to multiple gun shots being heard.

According to police, no one was injured during the incident, but the house did suffer damage consistent with bullet holes. Police do not believe this was a random incident.

Hours after the incident, police contained a home on Willie Hoare Road, where they located and arrested 30-year-old Zachary MacDonald.

Police say MacDonald's vehicle was later seized and a search warrant was executed at his home where officers found two shotguns, a starter pistol, a switchblade and ammunition.

MacDonald has been charged with:

Discharging a Firearm – Recklessness;

Two counts of Careless Use of a Firearm;

Unsafe Storage of a Firearm;

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose;

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon;

Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon;

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized; and

Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition.

He has since been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

The investigation is being assisted by members of the RCMP Forensic Identification Services.