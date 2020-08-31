HALIFAX -- A man who was arrested in connection with shooting incidents that sent two people to hospital in Cape Breton is now facing a number of charges, including attempted murder.

Raymond Shawn Daniel Leroy is also facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, and 15 additional charges related to weapons and threats. He’s also accused of breaching nine previous court-ordered conditions.

The charges come after Cape Breton Regional Police received reports of shooting incidents in North Sydney, N.S., and Florence, N.S., around 4:30 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police confirmed a 31-year-old woman had been shot in the area of Highway 105 and a 50-year-old man had been shot at a home in the 600 block of Bras D’or Florence Road.

Police also received a report that an ATV had been stolen at gunpoint in Sydney Mines, N.S., around 5 p.m.

Police officers, including the emergency response team and a K9 unit, flooded the area in search of the suspect.

At 5:47 p.m., police tweeted that they were looking for Raymond Leroy, who was suspected in the shootings, and was believed to have a weapon.

We're actively looking for Raymond Leroy, suspect in shootings in North Sydney & Florence. Last seen on ATV in Sydney Mines at 5 PM, believed to have a weapon. Please stay inside your residence and call police with any info on his location. pic.twitter.com/JYCcPPAzGZ — CB Regional Police (@CBRegPolice) August 29, 2020

Leroy was eventually spotted travelling on an ATV trail adjacent to Highway 125. Police followed his path and arrested him near the Alexandra Street roundabout in the Membertou, N.S., area at 6:13 p.m.

Leroy was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre and is due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Monday.

As for the shooting victims, police say the woman has been treated and released, while the man remains in hospital in critical condition.

Investigators don’t believe the shootings were random attacks as Leroy and the victims are connected to one another.

The investigation is ongoing. Cape Breton Regional Police are asking anyone who interacted with Leroy, or who witnessed any of the incidents, on Saturday to contact them.