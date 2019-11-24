HALIFAX -- Halifax police have charged a man from Antigonish County following a four-vehicle collision in Preston on Saturday night that left a woman seriously injured.

On Saturday at around 5:20 p.m., RCMP responded to a collision at the 1900 block of Highway 7 in Preston. Four vehicles were involved in the collision, including two cars and two SUVs.

Police say the collision occurred when a red car veered into oncoming traffic and struck the other car and two SUVs.

The passenger of the red car, a 36-year old Truro woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries; the other five people involved in the collision were examined and released on scene.

Police say the driver of the red car, 35-year-old Lawrence Lanceleve, showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene. Police transported him to Cole Harbour Detachment to provide further breath samples

Police charged Lanceleve with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance, Operation of a Conveyance with Blood Alcohol in excess of 80mgs and seven counts of Failure to Comply with Recognizance. Further charges are pending.

Lanceleve was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.