

CTV Atlantic





A 28-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly assaulted a man and pushed him down a flight of stairs during a five-day crime spree in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County.

Police allege the man stole a cellphone and prescription medication from a woman and also smashed the windows of her home in Oakland, N.S., on July 20. Police say the man fled on foot to evade officers.

Three days later, on July 23, police allege the same man assaulted another man in New Ross, N.S. Police say the suspect struck the victim with his fists, tried to choke him, and then pushed him down a flight of stairs. He fled on foot again when police tried to arrest him.

The next day, two break-ins were reported in New Ross. Police allege the suspect entered the homes and stole electronics, identification, and cash.

Later on July 24, a man entered a home in New Ross and stole a pickup truck. A police officer on patrol in the area noticed the truck driving erratically and tried to stop the vehicle.

Police say the driver stopped the truck and fled into the woods.

The next day, police responded to a complaint of a suspicious person walking along Highway 14 in Robinsons Corner, N.S. Police arrested the man, who they say was disoriented, and took him to hospital for examination.

Chad Harvey Leopold was held in custody overnight and appeared in Bridgewater provincial court on Thursday.

He is facing the following charges:

Theft under $5,000

Mischief

Five counts of breaching a court order

Assault

Two counts of obstruction

Uttering threats

Three counts of break and enter

Theft over $5,000

Possession of stolen property

Leopold was remanded into custody. He is due back in court on Aug. 23.