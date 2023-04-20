Man faces stunting charge for driving 136km/h in 80km/h zone: Halifax police

A man has been handed a stunting ticket for driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit on a highway in Dartmouth, N.S., police say.

The 50-year-old was seen driving 136 km/h on Highway 111 near Main Street, which is an 80km/h zone, around 8 a.m. Thursday, a news release from Halifax Regional Police says.

An officer pulled him over and gave him a ticket for stunting – the automatic charge laid when someone is caught driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

A stunting charge carries a fine of more than $2,400 and adds six points to the driver’s record. The man was also suspended from driving for seven days and his vehicle was seized.