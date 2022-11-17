Man faces trafficking charges after drugs seized from Annapolis County home

A man is facing charges after police say drugs were seized from a home in Perotte, N.S.

Annapolis District RCMP executed a search warrant at the home on Perotte Road on Sunday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officers found a 49-year-old man, who they say was safely arrested.

During the search, police say officers seized Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a laptop, a cellphone and items contaminated with drugs.

Police say the man will be charged with:

trafficking a controlled substance

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

attempting to import a controlled substance

attempting to traffic a controlled substance

possession of a controlled substance

The man was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.