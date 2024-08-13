Man faces weapons charges after allegedly making threats in Halifax

ATLANTIC
    One man has been charged with weapons offences and uttering threats after an incident in Halifax on Monday.

    According to a Tuesday news release, Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call in the 5000 block of Kent Street around 10 p.m.

    Police say the call involved people who were known to one another.

    After the suspect allegedly refused to exit the resident, police say they removed residents from the area so they could deploy a sensory irritant.

    The 37-year-old man then came out and was arrested. He is now facing the following charges:

    •  uttering threats
    •  possession of a weapon contrary to an order
    •  possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose 

