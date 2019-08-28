

CTV Atlantic





A man who was arrested following a three-hour standoff at his Cape Breton home is now facing charges in connection with the incident.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the home on Seaside Drive in Gardiner Mines, N.S., around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, after receiving reports that a man inside had made threats with a weapon.

Police contained the area and members of the Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators were also on scene.

Several streets in the area were blocked to traffic and pedestrians while police negotiated with the man, who had barricaded himself inside the home.

The man was arrested without incident around 4:30 p.m. and taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for assessment.

Investigators seized firearms and ammunition from the home.

Michael Robert Gallagher is facing charges of possession of a weapon, pointing a firearm, and careless use of a firearm, in connection with the incident.

The 62-year-old man was set to appear in Sydney provincial court Wednesday afternoon.