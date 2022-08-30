Man facing 16 additional charges following historic sexual assault investigation: N.S. RCMP

A man in Nova Scotia is facing additional charges related to historic sexual offences in Plymouth, N.S.

On June 20, the RCMP says it received a complaint about a sexual assault that happened at an equestrian facility in the community.

Following the allegation, police arrested 68-year-old Herbert Allison Best and charged him with two counts of sexual assault.

After those charges were publicized, a second victim stepped forward two days later and reported a sexual assault, allegedly involving the same man.

Over the following weeks, RCMP says six more victims came forward to report incidents that happened between 1976 and 2021.

Following an investigation, Best was charged with additional offences, including:

seven counts of sexual assault

four counts of sexual interference

four counts of sexual exploitation

one count of indecent assault

Best was released on conditions including that he does not have contact with any of the victims.

Best must also follow release conditions from the June arrest, including not frequenting locations where people under the age of 18 are known to frequent, unless in the immediate and continuous presence of a responsible adult over the age of 25.

Best is due in Pictou provincial court Sept. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

The RCMP is continuing its investigation as it says there may be other victims.

“If you are a victim, know someone who may be a victim, or have information related to this incident, please contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),” wrote RCMP in a news release.