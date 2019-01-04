

THE CANADIAN PRESS





BRIDGETOWN, N.S. - A Nova Scotia man who allegedly shot at police officers responding to a gun call is facing 18 charges, including attempted murder with a firearm.

Police say a man called 911 to report a man had shot at him twice in an Upper Granville, N.S., home at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say the caller fled the home by breaking a window and climbing out.

Police say the suspect left the home carrying a shotgun after police arrived, and fired on them when they told him to drop it.

He went briefly back inside before coming out again, this time dropping the gun on police orders.

Police say the shotgun discharged a round when it hit the ground, but no one was hurt.

Police say a 56-year-old man was arrested without further incident.

Andrew Leroy Peach of Upper Granville is charged with four counts of attempted murder with a firearm, and multiple gun-related offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm