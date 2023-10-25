Man facing additional drug-related charges after breaching release conditions: N.B. RCMP

A 43-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., is facing additional charges in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

RCMP say they began the investigation in the Moncton area in January.

Officers say they executed a search warrant at a residence on Seaman Street on June 21. During the search, police say they seized quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, benzodiazepine, hydromorphone, drug trafficking paraphernalia and money.

On June 27, Kostadinos Vernardos appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone

On Aug. 15, he returned to court and pleaded guilty to all three charges. Police say he was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 5 for sentencing.

On Oct. 10, officers arrested Vernardos for allegedly breaching the conditions of his release.

During a search following his arrest, police say they seized quantities of what they believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine, along with drug trafficking paraphernalia.

He appeared in Moncton provincial court the next day to face additional charges, including:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

failure to comply with a release order

Vernardos was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to return to court Thursday for a bail hearing.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

