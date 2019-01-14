Featured
Man facing assault charges after stabbing in Sydney
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 12:20PM AST
A 59-year-old man is facing assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a 52-year-old man in Sydney early Sunday morning.
Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 0-100 block of George Street at 2:40 a.m.
Officers found a man with a stab wound at the scene.
The man was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.
A Sydney man is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats in connection with the stabbing.
John Russell MacEachern was held in custody and is due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Monday.