

CTV Atlantic





A 59-year-old man is facing assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a 52-year-old man in Sydney early Sunday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 0-100 block of George Street at 2:40 a.m.

Officers found a man with a stab wound at the scene.

The man was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

A Sydney man is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats in connection with the stabbing.

John Russell MacEachern was held in custody and is due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Monday.