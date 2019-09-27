

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing assault charges after two people were stabbed in New Glasgow, N.S.

New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing on Viola’s Way around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police say a 42-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both from Pictou County, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 21-year-old man is facing two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, as well as possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused is being held in custody and is due to appear in Pictou provincial court at a later date.

Police say the people involved in the incident know one another and it’s not considered a random act.