

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing a slew of charges, including assault and unlawful confinement, after police responded to a weapons call in Dartmouth Sunday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police received a 911 call that two men – one of whom allegedly had a handgun – had entered the caller’s home on Primrose Street and threatened to kill them.

Several officers, including the Emergency Response Team and police service dog, responded to the area before 3:30 p.m. and secured the suspects inside the apartment.

Traffic was blocked to vehicles and pedestrians on Primrose Street and residents were asked to remain inside their homes Sunday afternoon.

Both suspects surrendered to the Emergency Response Team shortly after 4 p.m.

A 23-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were arrested at the scene, but the older man was later released from custody without charges.

The 23-year-old man was held in custody overnight and is due to appear Monday in Halifax provincial court.

He is facing two counts of assault with a weapon, as well as charges of uttering threats, unlawful confinement, breach of probation, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say the incident wasn’t a random act and the individuals involved were known to one another.

No one was injured.

Primrose Street has since reopened to traffic and pedestrians.