HALIFAX -- A 58-year-old man is facing charges including attempted murder, and a 34-year-old man is in hospital with ‘serious life-threatening injuries’ after an assault with a weapon in Dartmouth on Thursday night.

Police say at 10:14 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to a report of an injured male bleeding from the head running in the 0-50 block of Jackson Road in Dartmouth, N.S.

Officers located a 34-year-old male who was transported to the hospital with serious life threatening injuries, that police say were ‘consistent with being hit with a blunt object’.

Police were able to identify and locate the suspect at a nearby residence. At 10:31 p.m., officers arrested a 58-year old-male without incident.

The suspect is held for court and is facing the following charges; attempted murder, Assault with a weapon, and Aggravated Assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information call police or Crime Stoppers.