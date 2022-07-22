Man facing attempted murder charges after wielding chainsaw: N.B. RCMP

A New Brunswick man is facing dozens of charges including seven counts of attempted murder, after police say he rammed an SUV off the road in Upper Rexton, N.B.

RCMP and ambulance crews were called to the intersection of Highway 116 and Big Cove Road just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 46-year-old man was driving a pickup truck with a 34-year-old woman on Highway 116 when he physically attacked her.

Police say the woman was able to escape from the truck, which ended up on the side of the road, and an altercation began.

The woman then flagged down a passing SUV driven by a man, with a woman and four young children inside.

Police say the family let the woman into their SUV before the man got back into his truck and rammed the SUV, pushing it off the road -- causing it to roll over several times.

The RCMP says the initial victim was able to climb out of the SUV, before running to a nearby business to call police.

Officers report that as the family attempted to get out of the SUV, the man approached the vehicle with a chainsaw.

The driver of the SUV was able to disarm the man and physically restrain him until police arrived on scene and arrested the man.

All of the occupants of the SUV were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They have all since been released from hospital.

"This is a complex file, and a traumatic incident for those involved. Our investigation is continuing in order to ensure we have full understanding of the sequence of events, and that we have the information needed to support the court process," says Cpl. Eric Friel of the Richibucto RCMP detachment.

"We appreciate the public's cooperation in not speculating on circumstances, or sharing information that has not been made public at this time, in order to support our ongoing investigation and future court proceedings."

Michael Gordon Augustine, of Elsipogtog First Nation, appeared virtually in court on July 19, and was charged with attempted murder.

On Friday, Augustine appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with a total of 37 offences, including:

Seven counts of attempted murder

Seven counts of assault with a vehicle as a weapon

Seven counts of assault with a weapon

Seven counts of assault causing bodily harm

Seven counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

One count of unlawful confinement

One count of resisting arrest.

Augustine remains in custody ahead of a scheduled court appearance on Aug. 4.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, including anyone who may have been travelling in the area between 8:45 and 10 p.m. on the night of July 18, to call the Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611.

"If you were in the area and saw any of this series of incidents, particularly if you have dash cam footage or any other images or video of the events, please contact police," says Friel. "This will be information that could be used to support the ongoing court process."