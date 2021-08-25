HALIFAX -- A 37-year-old Halifax man is facing several charges after police responded to a robbery at gunpoint in downtown Halifax early Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police says shortly after 2 a.m. on August 25, officers responded a robbery in progress at the intersection area of Barrington Street and Sackville Street. Police say the caller reported he was being robbed by a man with a gun.

According to police, few minutes later, officers located two males in the 1700 block of Barrington Street and arrested the suspect in possession of firearm and knife. The caller was not injured.

The suspect, a 37-year-old male from Halifax is held for court and will be facing charges of Robbery with a Firearm, Firearms offences, and Breach of Conditions.

Anyone with information about this incident to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.