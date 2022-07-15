Man facing charges after allegedly pointing knife at RCMP officer: police

A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing a knife at an RCMP officer and causing public disturbance in Kingston, N.S., Thursday.

Members of the Kings District RCMP responded to a report of a man yelling at people on Main Street around 8:45 p.m. Police say a description of the man was not given however, an officer found the man on Bridge Street.

According to police, he was asked repeatedly to stop yelling due to causing a disturbance. Police say the man then retrieved a knife and started moving towards the officer. The officer then took out his pistol while telling the man to drop the knife.

"Initially, the man continued to walk towards the officer but then stopped and began walking away," said RCMP, in a news release.

Police add the man was then arrested at the scene and transported to the Kings West Detachment, where he was held in custody overnight.

The man, who has not been named, is facing three charges which include Assault on Police Officer, Assault with a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

He was scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court Friday.