Man facing charges after assault, search of Dartmouth home: police

A man is facing charges after an alleged assault led to a large police presence outside a home in Dartmouth, N.S., last week.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment building on Roleika Drive around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say a man with a knife assaulted two people.

He fled in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Officers then found the vehicle about six kilometers away in the 100 block of Slayter Street.

Police thought the suspect had gone into a home in the 0-100 block of the street and then secured the area around it.

Police and emergency vehicles filled the street outside the home, and HRP stationed its mobile command centre nearby.

Slayter Street between Francis and Vanessa streets was closed to traffic at the time and police asked the public to avoid the area.

Officers in tactical gear were seen entering the home through a back door on the second story.

Officers searched the home but the suspect was not found.

The large police presence left the scene around 4 p.m. Friday.

On Monday, police said the suspect was eventually found after a second search of the home.

Tyler Charles Boland, 27, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday.

He was to face charges of: