A 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the Needs store at 275 Baker Drive at 9:12 p.m. Monday.

Police say a female employee reported that a masked man armed with a knife entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The woman wasn’t injured and the suspect fled the store with cash and cigarettes.

Police contained the area and arrested a man outside a residence on Morningfield Lane a short time later. The residence is being held pending a search warrant.

Police say the accused is known to them.

He is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday to face charges of robbery and two counts of breach of recognizance.

The incident remains under investigation.