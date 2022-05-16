Man facing charges after exposing himself in public: Halifax police

A 50-year-old man is facing charges of committing an indecent act in connection with an alleged incident in Halifax last week.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report that a man was exposing himself in the 1800 block of Barrington Street around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Police allege the man also tried to enter a woman's vehicle as she was leaving the area.

Police say the man, who has not been named, was arrested without incident.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a late date to answer to charges of committing an indecent act.