HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges in connection with an incident that prompted a lockdown of the Irving Nature Park in Saint John, N.B., Wednesday morning.

The New Brunswick RCMP contacted the Saint John Police Force to say that a vehicle was travelling towards the city at a high rate of speed.

Police say the vehicle crashed through a gate at the Irving Nature Park just after 2 a.m.

The Saint John Police Force’s emergency tactical unit responded to the park, which was locked down as members negotiated with the driver of the vehicle.

Police were asking people to stay away from the park while the lockdown was in place.

The driver was arrested after surrendering to police just after 10 a.m.

Police say the man, who is in his early 20s, is facing several charges, including hit-and-run, and dangerous driving.

No one was injured.

The lockdown has been lifted and park reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.