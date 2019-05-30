

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing a number of serious charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a Yarmouth hotel and attacked an employee who intervened.

The RCMP responded to the hotel on Willow Street after 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Police allege the man entered the hotel and kicked the door open to the woman’s hotel room. They say he demanded money during the alleged sexual assault.

When an employee came to the room, police say the suspect threatened and assaulted him.

The employee removed the suspect from the building and he fled the scene on foot.

RCMP officers searched the area with the help of some police dogs. They found the suspect a short time later, with help from witnesses.

The man was arrested at a home in Brunswick Street.

Christopher Joseph Bourque is facing charges of sexual assault, robbery, two counts of break and enter, two counts of mischief, assault, unlawful confinement, assaulting causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and five counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

The 34-year-old Beaver River, N.S., man remains in custody. He is due to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on June 3.

Police say the woman was treated on scene for injuries. The hotel employee was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Bourque and the victims are not known to one another.