Man facing charges following crash in Halifax

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)

    A man is facing charges following a crash in the Clayton Park area of Halifax Wednesday night.

    The incident happened in the area of Lacewood Drive and Bayview Road around 10:40 p.m., according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

    Police say a vehicle was traveling on Lacewood Drive when it crossed the centre line and hit an oncoming vehicle.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police say officers at the scene smelled alcohol coming from one of the drivers and he refused to provide a breath sample.

    The 50-year-old-man is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of:

    • refusal
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • mischief over $5,000

    Police say he was also issued a summary offence ticket for failing to provide valid insurance.

