A 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a suspicious fire that destroyed several businesses in Bridgewater, N.S. last year.

Fire crews responded to the building at 535 King Street around 5:35 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2017. When firefighters arrived, the building was engulfed in flames, which quickly spread to an adjacent building.

Together, the two buildings housed five businesses – Keller Williams Select Realty, a Rogers outlet, the Green Way marijuana dispensary, Geeky Robar’s Computer Services and Big Daddy’s Wholesale, and Artistic Issues tattoo shop.

Both buildings were torn down after a structural engineer deemed them unsafe.

Members of the Bridgewater Police Service arrested a suspect Wednesday following a lengthy investigation and after receiving information from the public.

The Greenfield, N.S. man is facing charges of break and enter to commit an indictable offence, as well as arson while the property was inhabited or occupied.

He is due to appear in Bridgewater provincial court Thursday afternoon.