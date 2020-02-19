Man facing child pornography charges after police search Halifax home
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 11:21AM AST
HALIFAX -- A 25-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after police searched a home in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police say investigators received information from the National Child Exploitation Centre that a person from Halifax was suspected of sharing sexually explicit images of children online.
Police searched a home Tuesday and seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis.
A man was arrested at the home without incident.
Lorne Leslie Stewart is facing charges of distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and breach of a prohibition order.
Stewart was set to appear in court on Tuesday.