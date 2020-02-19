HALIFAX -- A 25-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after police searched a home in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say investigators received information from the National Child Exploitation Centre that a person from Halifax was suspected of sharing sexually explicit images of children online.

Police searched a home Tuesday and seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis.

A man was arrested at the home without incident.

Lorne Leslie Stewart is facing charges of distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and breach of a prohibition order.

Stewart was set to appear in court on Tuesday.