Man facing firearms charges after woman assaulted in Eskasoni: N.S. RCMP
A man is facing several firearms-related charges after a woman was allegedly assaulted in Eskasoni, N.S., Tuesday night.
Eskasoni RCMP received a report of a disturbance at a home on Canal Drive around 10:20 p.m.
Police say a man was involved in an altercation with a woman before leaving the home with a firearm in a backpack.
Officers found the man at another home on Canal Drive and he was arrested.
Police say the backpack, firearm and ammunition were found in the woods near John Paul’s Lane with help from Cape Breton Regional Police’s canine unit.
Officers learned through their investigation that the man had assaulted the woman before the disturbance call, according to a news release Friday.
Dawson Alexander Bernard, 23, of We’koqma’q, has been charged with:
- assault
- forcible entry
- careless use of a firearm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- carrying a concealed weapon
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon or restricted weapon
- possession of a firearm while knowing possession is unauthorized
- possession of prohibited weapon, device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
- two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking
He was remanded in custody.
Bernard is scheduled appear in Sydney provincial court Friday.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Canada
As Joe Biden makes his first trip to Canada as president of the United States, CTVNews.ca is offering live coverage of the leader's visit. Follow our live blog on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app for the latest updates.
WATCH LIVE | U.S. President Joe Biden arrives on the Hill to meet with Trudeau, address Parliament
U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived on Parliament Hill for a jam-packed day of events as part of his first official visit to Canada since taking office.
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | New police force should be appointed to take over investigation into death of teenaged hockey player, complaint says
An Ontario couple has filed a request with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) to appoint a new police force to investigate the death of their 17-year-old son Benjamin, who died during a hockey team-bonding event in September 2019.
Restaurants and bars brace for biggest alcohol tax jump in 40 years
Canada's restaurant industry is bracing for the biggest jump in the country's alcohol excise duty in more than 40 years, spurring warnings the tax hike could force some bars and restaurants out of business.
Why executions by firing squad may be coming back in the U.S.
The idea of using firing squads is making a comeback in the U.S. Idaho lawmakers passed a bill this week seeking to add the state to the list of those authorizing firing squads, currently Mississippi, Utah, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau to introduce Jill Biden to curling during Ottawa visit
The United States' first lady will be given a sweeping introduction to Canadian sports culture in Ottawa today as Sophie Gregoire Trudeau takes Jill Biden to the curling rink.
Toronto
-
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
-
Coun. Josh Matlow broke code of conduct on Twitter, should face 10-day pay suspension, says commissioner
Toronto Coun. Josh Matlow broke council’s code of conduct by criticizing two public employees on Twitter before retaliating against one of them after she filed a complaint, the city’s integrity commissioner has found.
-
Toronto has one of the most expensive transit systems for riders in the world: report
With fares set to increase in a matter of days, a new report has found that Torontonians are already paying more than residents in most other cities for transit when compared to average incomes.
Calgary
-
Driver charged in overpass collision that closed Deerfoot Trail lanes
The Calgary Police Service confirms charges have been laid against a driver in connection with Thursday's crash of a semi-truck into the 32nd Avenue N.E. overpass along Deerfoot Trail.
-
Travis Toews not running in upcoming spring election
Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA Travis Toews announced Friday he will not be seeking reelection in May.
-
Calgarians look ahead to busy travel season tied to spring break
With Calgary Board of Education students set to kick off spring break once the final bell rings Friday afternoon, some Calgarians are eager to leave the country in pursuit of warmer weather with their families.
Montreal
-
PM Trudeau, President Biden agree to end 'loophole' in Safe Third Country Agreement: sources
Canada and the United States are negotiating a deal that could see asylum seekers turned back at irregular border crossings across the border, including Roxham Road in Quebec.
-
Lawyer for owner of Old Montreal building speaks out after deadly fire
For the first time, the owner of a building in Old Montreal has responded to questions about the fire — through his lawyer — addressing allegations that the building was unsafe.
-
Genie the black bear emerges, welcomes the start of spring in Montreal
Genie the black bear at the Montreal Ecomuseum has emerged from her hibernation to welcome the start of spring on the island.
Edmonton
-
Online threat made against Beaumont school, police investigating
Beaumont RCMP are advising the public that officers are currently on scene at École Secondaire Beaumont Composite High School after a threat was made against the school online.
-
Travis Toews not running in upcoming spring election
Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA Travis Toews announced Friday he will not be seeking reelection in May.
-
Restaurants and bars brace for biggest alcohol tax jump in 40 years
Canada's restaurant industry is bracing for the biggest jump in the country's alcohol excise duty in more than 40 years, spurring warnings the tax hike could force some bars and restaurants out of business.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge OPP sergeant with criminal harassment
CTV News has learned an Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 22 years of service has been charged in Sudbury with criminal harassment.
-
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
-
North Bay police looking for two men, say not to approach
North Bay police say they are looking for two men last seen in the downtown area and are asking the public for help in finding them.
London
-
Robbery involving knife outside Cherryhill Mall
A St. Catherines man has been charged after a reported robbery in London. Around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the parking lot at Cherryhill Village Mallon Oxford Street after witnesses reported that a man with a knife was demanding items from another man.
-
Woman suffers 'critical injuries' after London residential fire
A woman is in hospital with critical injuries after an overnight house fire in north London. Crews were called to the scene on Adelaide Street near Dufferin Avenue around 1:20 a.m.
-
Special weather statement for all of southern Ontario
A special weather statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant.
Winnipeg
-
Need a job? These are Manitoba’s most in-demand occupations
Manitoba’s labour force is growing at a rate to supply enough workers for available positions into 2026, according to the province’s labour market outlook.
-
Manitobans dazzled by northern lights dancing in sky
Manitobans were treated to a stunning display of the northern lights on Thursday night, as the sky was lit up with swirls of green.
-
Restaurants and bars brace for biggest alcohol tax jump in 40 years
Canada's restaurant industry is bracing for the biggest jump in the country's alcohol excise duty in more than 40 years, spurring warnings the tax hike could force some bars and restaurants out of business.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Biden visits Parliament Hill: Day two of the U.S. president’s trip to Ottawa
Road closures are in effect and security is heightened in the downtown core today as U.S. President Joe Biden continues his visit to the capital.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. President Joe Biden arrives on the Hill to meet with Trudeau, address Parliament
U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived on Parliament Hill for a jam-packed day of events as part of his first official visit to Canada since taking office.
-
Northern Lights seen over Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents who looked to the sky Thursday night were treated with a rare sight.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge lifts Legacy Christian Academy publication ban
An alleged victim of a former staff member of Legacy Christian Academy can now be identified after she successfully petitioned in court to have a publication ban lifted.
-
In Pictures
In Pictures | Sask. residents take in prominent Northern Lights view
Many residents across Saskatchewan had a prominent view of the Aurora Borealis also known as the Northern Lights Thursday night and Friday morning and are sharing the pictures they captured with CTV News.
-
Mysterious cars emerge from massive Regina snow pile
Two cars that have become a curiosity in Regina's north end are slowly emerging from a massive pile of snow as the spring thaw starts in the Prairies.
Vancouver
-
Kamloops woman's disappearance being probed as homicide, RCMP say
A Kamloops, B.C., woman's disappearance is now being treated as a homicide case, according to an update from police Thursday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. President Joe Biden arrives on the Hill to meet with Trudeau, address Parliament
U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived on Parliament Hill for a jam-packed day of events as part of his first official visit to Canada since taking office.
-
Logging, forest loss may have awakened ancient B.C. landslides, at cost of about $1B
A series of ancient landslides have been “reawakened” in British Columbia's Cariboo region, costing hundreds of millions in federal disaster assistance funds and prompting warnings that logging is connected to the problem.
Regina
-
Delays expected after 'serious' crash near Langenburg, Sask., police say
RCMP said crews are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision about three kilometres east of Langenburg, Sask. on Highway 16.
-
Mysterious cars emerge from massive Regina snow pile
Two cars that have become a curiosity in Regina's north end are slowly emerging from a massive pile of snow as the spring thaw starts in the Prairies.
-
'Bad for the city': Regina Mayor, Experience Regina CEO break silence on tourism slogans
The Mayor of Regina calls tourism slogans that were rolled out as part of a rebrand last week “sexist” and “wrong.”
Vancouver Island
-
Port Alberni RCMP seek 2 men wanted for multiple offences
Mounties on Vancouver Island are looking for two men who are wanted for multiple, unrelated offences in Port Alberni.
-
Changing salmon hatchery release practices can improve survival rates: B.C. study
A first-of-its kind study in British Columbia suggests salmon hatcheries could improve survival rates by optimizing the weight of the juvenile fish and the timing of their release.
-
Victoria man's 85 convictions highlight links between brain injury, homelessness, crime
A Victoria man’s life of crime has turned into one of survival, hope and advocacy amid ongoing conversations in the community about how best to tackle public safety matters.