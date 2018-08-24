

CTV Atlantic





AUBURN, P.E.I – A man is facing impaired driving charges after crashing his car into the ditch on a rural road in P.E.I.

Kings District RCMP say they received a call from a member of the public of a vehicle in a ditch around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Once police arrived they found a 50-year-old man from Cardigan, who showed obvious signs of impairment, attempting to drive back out of the ditch.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Montague RCMP detachment where he provide breath samples registering over two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

He has been released from custody and will appear in Carlottetown Provincial Court in the coming months.