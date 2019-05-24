

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly assaulted a man, fled the scene of a collision, and stole some jewelry during a series of incidents in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an assault at the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Micmac Boulevard shortly after noon Thursday.

Police say a 56-year-old Dartmouth man was crossing Woodland Avenue when he was struck from behind by a man he didn’t know.

When a bystander intervened, police say the suspect threatened them with a knife, fled to a waiting vehicle, and left the scene.

A short time later, a vehicle matching the description was travelling south on Victoria Road when it struck the vehicle in front of it. Police say the driver didn’t stop and fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Around 1 p.m., a man fitting the suspect’s description entered Crescent Gold and Diamonds on Micmac Boulevard and asked to see a piece of jewelry.

Police say the man fled the store with the jewelry and, when a security officer tried to stop him, he allegedly threatened them with a knife.

The suspect was arrested in the area a short time later. A K9 team also helped police track down the stolen jewelry.

Morris James Lanceleve is facing charges of robbery, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, refusal, dangerous operation of a conveyance, failure to remain, theft under $5,000, possession under $5,000, and breach of probation.

The 35-year-old Musquodoboit Harbour man is due to appear Friday in Dartmouth provincial court.