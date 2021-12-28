Man facing second-degree murder charge in death of two-year-old: Saint John police

A 23-year-old man appeared in court Tuesday via video link to answer to the charge of second-degree murder in a case involving the death of a two-year-old child.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18, police responded to a 911 call of a child not breathing at an address in uptown Saint John.

"The child was transported to local hospital and subsequently airlifted to a children’s hospital in Halifax," police said in a news release."However, on Sept. 19, the child died."

On Sept. 28, Madison Karrson Bennett, 23, was arrested as a result of an investigation by the Saint John Police Force Major Crime and Family Protection Units, with the assistance of the Fredericton Police Force.

Police have not provided any further details about the accused or this case.

The matter has been transferred from provincial court to Court of Queen's Bench.

The accused has been remanded into custody until a court date is chosen by the Court of Queen's Bench.