Man facing second-degree murder charge in death of two-year-old: Saint John police

A 37-year-old man made a brief court appearance in connection with the incident. Bryan Cogswell is facing a charge of discharging a firearmand is due back in court on Monday for a bail hearing. A 37-year-old man made a brief court appearance in connection with the incident. Bryan Cogswell is facing a charge of discharging a firearmand is due back in court on Monday for a bail hearing.

Atlantic Top Stories