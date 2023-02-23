Man facing several charges after shots fired in Millbrook First Nation

A 35-year-old Millbrook First Nation, N.S., man has been charged after police say shots were fired in the community earlier this week.

Millbrook RCMP, along with a K9 team, responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Fern Drive and Abenaki Road shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The RCMP says officers found damage consistent with gunshots at a residence on Abenaki Road.

Investigators then learned that a man with a firearm had entered a home on Fern Drive.

Police say they found the man in the residence and arrested him at the scene.

While searching the home, police found and seized a handgun.

No one was injured at either home.

Albert Roy Jr. Francis has been charged with:

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

possession of prohibited weapon or device knowing its possession is unauthorized

careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

tampering with a serial number

possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

six counts of failure to comply with a release order

two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order

discharging a firearm while bring reckless

Francis was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.