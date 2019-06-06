

CTV Atlantic





A 28-year-old man is facing sex charges in connection with an alleged incident at a sports facility in Cole Harbour, N.S.

RCMP responded to Cole Harbour Place around 6 p.m. Monday after receiving a complaint about a man at the facility.

Staff had escorted the man out of the building before police arrived on scene.

Police learned the man had jumped into the hot tub while fully clothed. Staff members also reported that the man made inappropriate comments while he was escorted from the building.

RCMP issued a news release Tuesday, asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

Police say they were able to identify the man later that day, thanks to tips from the public.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday by Halifax Regional Police on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court. He was then taken to Halifax Regional Police headquarters, where he was arrested by the RCMP, who took over his custody.

Marquel Antonio Johnson is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, invitation to sexual touch, indecent act, and mischief.

The Halifax man remains in custody. He was set to appear Thursday in Dartmouth provincial court.