Man facing six charges following theft of pickup truck

HALIFAX, N.S. -

A 30-year-old man originally from Moncton, N.B., is facing six charges following the theft of a pickup truck in Cocagne, N.B.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 23, members of the Richibucto RCMP received a report of a stolen pickup truck spotted near a residence on Route 535. Police say they located the truck in a ditch near Highway 11.

According to police, the driver, a 30-year-old man, was inside the vehicle and was arrested without incident. Police say the man was held in custody for having outstanding warrants for unrelated matters.

On Nov. 24, Tyler Stephen Husk appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand and was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime. He returned to Moncton Provincial Court on Nov. 26 and was charged with:

resisting/obstructing a peace officer

theft of motor vehicle

possession of property obtained by crime

operating a motor vehicle while suspended

Husk was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 1 for a bail hearing.

Police are continuing to investigate whether the individual is connected to other property crimes in the Southeast District and Codiac Region.