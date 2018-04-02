

CTV Atlantic





A 29-year-old man from Simms Settlement, N.S., is facing 21 charges after four homes were broken into in Chester early Sunday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to a break-in in progress at a home on Stanford Lake Road just after midnight.

“Occupants of the home found a man who had broken in and was attempting to steal items,” police said in a news release. “The occupants confronted the male, who then fled.”

Evidence recovered from the scene indicated that the suspect attempted an arson in the residence, according to police.

At the scene, officers found a detached garage at a nearby property was engulfed in flames.

“Members forced their way into a home in close proximity to the garage to remove any occupants as the home was covered in burning embers and was at risk of catching fire,” police said in the news release. “Police found the home unoccupied and also noted that it appeared to have been broken into.”

The garage collapsed while officers were in the building, forcing them away from the scene.

A short time later, police located an unoccupied vehicle off the road. Officers determined the vehicle was connected to the incidents.

Around the same time, police received a 911 call of a man attempting to force his way into a different home on Highway 3, a short distance from the fire scene.

After a confrontation with occupants of that home, the suspect fled into a nearby wooded area.

Officers located the suspect an hour later after he tried to break into a different home along Mallard Lane.

David Douglas Smith was arrested at the scene, trying to flee with stolen goods.

“He violently resisted arrest and was apprehended with assistance from the RCMP Police Dog Service,” police said.

‎Evidence indicated that the suspect had attempted to start a fire in that home, as well.

Smith is facing four counts of break and enter, arson endangering life, two counts of arson, assault with a weapon, assault of police officers, resisting arrest, uttering threats to police, mischief theft under $5,000, prohibited driving and breach of probation.

Additional charges are expected.

Smith remains in custody and will appear before a judge in Bridgewater provincial court Tuesday morning.