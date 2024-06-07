Man facing slew of charges following traffic stop, fleeing from police: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is facing dozens of charges following multiple incidents that happened between September 2022 and June of this year.

The 28-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 102 in Shubenacadie around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say he was seen in Pictou County that day in a stolen pickup truck from Goffs.

Officers initiated the traffic stop as the man was driving southbound on the highway.

The man then fled from the truck and was arrested after a short foot pursuit, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say they later found and seized a loaded modified shotgun in the truck.

Aaron Eildert Rice of Lyons Brook was wanted in connection with multiple alleged property crimes across the province.

Police say he is facing the following charges related to those incidents and the Wednesday incident:

11 counts of possession of property obtained by crime

14 counts of theft under $5,000

six counts of break and enter with intent

possession of property obtained by crime

three counts of operation while prohibited

flight from peace officer

possession of break-in instrument

motor vehicle theft

two counts of possession contrary to order

obstruction of a peace officer

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm while in a motor vehicle

contravention of storage regulations (transportation)

possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

four counts of failure to comply with order

10 counts escape and being at large without excuse

three counts of failure to comply with probation order

Rice was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Monday.

