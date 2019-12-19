HALIFAX -- A 29-year-old Dartmouth man is facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder, in connection with robberies and a stabbing that left a man badly injured.

Jamie Paul Michael Hall is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday to face the following charges:

Attempted murder

Aggravated assault

Assaulting a police officer

Robbery (two counts)

Possession of a dangerous weapon (two counts)

Possession of prohibited weapon

Possession of weapon contrary to court order

Resisting arrest

Breach of probation (three counts)

The charges come after a string of incidents in Dartmouth this week.

Police first received a report that a man with what appeared to be blood on his clothing was spotted walking along Caledonia Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A short time later, police received a report of a robbery at the Dairy Queen on Main Street. Police say a man armed with a knife entered the restaurant and demanded cash.

He fled the scene empty-handed.

Police then received a report of a theft at a Sobeys store on Tacoma Drive.

Investigators say the description of the suspect was the same in both incidents.

At 6:15 p.m., officers found and arrested a man fitting the suspect’s description on Tacoma Drive. Hall was taken to police headquarters on Gottingen Street in Halifax and held in custody overnight.

The next morning, police received a report of an injured person inside an apartment on Roleika Drive in Dartmouth. A 29-year-old man with multiple stab wounds was found at the scene and taken to hospital.

Police initially said the man’s injuries were considered life-threatening. They later said that they were serious, but no longer life-threatening.

Police believe the man was stabbed Tuesday evening and they allege the accused took electronic equipment before fleeing the apartment.

Police also believe Hall and the victim are known to one another.