

CTV Atlantic





A 22-year-old man is facing a laundry list of charges following a head-on crash in Nackawic, N.B., on Thursday.

West District RCMP say officers were called to the crash on Landegger Drive shortly after 4 p.m.

Police say a minivan collided head-on with another vehicle, and the crash happened with enough force that the minivan landed on the front lawn of a nearby home, narrowly missing the house.

The driver of the minivan was not injured and fled the scene, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested a short time later.

Dylan Thornton of the Nackawic area appeared in Woodstock provincial court Friday to face charges of dangerous driving, leaving the scene of an accident, taking a vehicle without consent, as well as two counts of breach of probation.

He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court again Wednesday.