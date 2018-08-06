

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX - A man is facing weapons charges following an attempted stabbing at Natal Day festivities on the Halifax Common.

Police say shortly after the fireworks ended at approximately 9:50 p.m. a fight broke out between two males.

One man pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the other, and both received minor injuries following a brief struggle before the accused attempted to flee on foot.

Halifax Regional Police were able to locate the 39-year-old man and he is being held until a court appearence on Tuesday where he will face charges of assault with a weapon and possession of dangerous weapons.