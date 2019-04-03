

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing a slew of weapons charges after shots were fired at a business in Halifax last week.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 2300 block of Gottingen Street around 11 p.m. on March 27, after residents reported hearing shots fired.

Beat officers who were in the area also heard the shots and were on scene within seconds.

Police say a business sustained some damage as a result of the gunfire.

A vehicle was spotted fleeing the scene, southbound on Gottingen Street. A man was also seen fleeing the scene on foot, northbound on Gottingen Street.

Police stopped the vehicle on Trollope Street at 11:40 p.m. and arrested two men without incident.

The 23-year-old man and 24-year-old man were taken in to custody, but were later released without charges.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting on Tuesday. Police wouldn’t confirm whether the man arrested Tuesday was the same man who was arrested last week.

Javon Dominick Steed was due to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face a number of weapons charges, including careless use of a firearm, unsafe storage, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, among others.

Police don’t believe the intended target was struck by the gunfire, and they don’t believe the shooting was a random incident.