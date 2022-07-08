Man falls six stories during workplace incident: Halifax police
Man falls six stories during workplace incident: Halifax police
Halifax police say a man was injured after falling six stories in workplace incident Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the workplace injury call on the Bedford Highway around 2 p.m.
Police say the 63-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have not released the name of the workplace, or its location on the Bedford Highway.
The Department of Labour is investigating.
