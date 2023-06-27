Man fatally shot by N.L. police needed help and didn't get it, best friend says

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

The best friend of a man fatally shot by police in Newfoundland says his friend came to Canada hoping to find a better life but never received the help he needed.

Choul William says Omar Mohammed was a former child soldier from Sudan who suffered from mental health issues stemming from extreme trauma.

Newfoundland and Labrador's police oversight agency confirmed today that Mohammed, 38, was shot and killed by a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer on June 12 in St. John's.

The Serious Incident Response Team says in a news release it was unable to reach Mohammed's family but had contacted "his closest friend and roommate" and other members of the province's Sudanese community.

William says he first met Mohammed at a ceremony for new Canadians in St. John's in 2014 and that Mohammed was living with him in a single rented room.

He says Mohammed was in and out of the mental health hospital in St. John's, spending months in care only to be released into the city where he had nowhere to live or work.

In an interview, William repeatedly asked why police would shoot and kill someone with mental health problems who needed help.

"It's not correct," William said, adding that he is trying to find a lawyer who will investigate and help him fight for Mohammed.

"Your best friend is more than your brother," William said, audibly emotional.

Mohammed was convicted last year in provincial court for charges including sexual assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

As of June 1, he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for breaching court orders, according to a news release at that time from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

SIRT-NL says its investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.