Man fined, given probation after crash that claimed life of RCMP officer
Const. Frank Deschenes is seen in this undated handout image.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, December 22, 2017 2:56PM AST
A 31-year-old man from Pennsylvania has been sentenced in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a Nova Scotia RCMP officer in September.
Const. Frank Deschenes had stopped to help two stranded motorists in an SUV change a flat tire when a cargo van plowed into his cruiser and their vehicle in Memramcook, N.B. on Sept. 12.
The 35-year-old officer died at the scene. The two people in the SUV were treated for injuries.
Vasiliy Meshko of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., was taken into custody and later released on conditions.
Meshko pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. He appeared in Moncton provincial court Friday, where he was fined $3,000 and received two years' probation.
He is also banned from driving in New Brunswick for two years.