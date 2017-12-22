

CTV Atlantic





A 31-year-old man from Pennsylvania has been sentenced in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a Nova Scotia RCMP officer in September.

Const. Frank Deschenes had stopped to help two stranded motorists in an SUV change a flat tire when a cargo van plowed into his cruiser and their vehicle in Memramcook, N.B. on Sept. 12.

The 35-year-old officer died at the scene. The two people in the SUV were treated for injuries.

Vasiliy Meshko of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., was taken into custody and later released on conditions.

Meshko pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. He appeared in Moncton provincial court Friday, where he was fined $3,000 and received two years' probation.

He is also banned from driving in New Brunswick for two years.