Man found dead outside Moncton City Hall

A man was found dead outside Moncton City Hall late Monday night.

Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Keith Guptill said they received a call of an unresponsive male around midnight.

Upon arrival, members of the Codiac Regional RCMP administered CPR to the man.

Firefighters took over patient care and determined the man had no pulse.

Ambulance New Brunswick arrived on scene and confirmed the man was dead on arrival.

The cause of death is not yet known and Guptill does not know if the man was a member of the city's homeless population.

CTV News has reached out to the Codiac Regional RCMP for more details.