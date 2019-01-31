

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SHELBURNE, N.S. -- A man found not criminally responsible in the 2001 shooting deaths of two Toronto men has been sent for a mental health assessment in connection with a slew of assault-related charges in Nova Scotia.

Crown prosecutor Saara Wilson says a bail hearing for Grigorios Laberakis got underway Wednesday in Shelburne, N.S., provincial court, but the judge stopped proceedings and ordered that Laberakis be sent to the East Coast Forensic Hospital for a 30-day assessment.

Wilson says the assessment will determine criminal responsibility on charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Laberakis, who is in his late 50s, is accused in two incidents on the province's southwest coast earlier this month that left two police officers injured.

He's scheduled to appear in Shelburne provincial court on Feb. 28.

Laberakis was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the October 2001 deaths of two neighbours in Toronto's east end, but was later found not criminally responsible.

In 2012, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered that Laberakis be granted an absolute discharge.

Nova Scotia RCMP said Laberakis allegedly ran out of a home on Blanche Road in Shelburne County on Jan. 9 and confronted a passing motorist, headbutting and spitting at him.

The next day, police went to the home to arrest Laberakis for the alleged assault.

They said he met officers outside the residence and was carrying a walking staff, but dropped it when police ordered him to do so.

When he was advised that he was under arrest, he allegedly began to resist and retrieved the walking staff, swinging it at officers and striking one on the wrist and another on the head, police said.

They said Laberakis was pepper sprayed and Tasered during the altercation, but was not injured, and two police officers were taken to hospital with "moderate injuries."

The Crown has said it will oppose his release from custody due to the potential risk to the community and because he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

When Laberakis was charged in the 2001 Toronto killings, investigators said they believed the attack was planned and that there was a history of problems between the men.

The two victims were identified as Jerry Soriano, 35, and Dante Lozano, 54. There were four children and between four and six adults inside the home at about 7 a.m., the time of the shooting.

Toronto police said they had recovered a large-calibre weapon.