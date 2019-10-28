HALIFAX – A man who was found unconscious in uptown Saint John early Saturday morning has died from his injuries.

Police found the man in the intersection of Waterloo and Union streets before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The 59-year-old man was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the man died in hospital on Sunday.

The man has not been identified and a cause of death has not been released.

Police have not said whether foul play is suspected, but the Major Crime Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force.