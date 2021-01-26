HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP say a 36-year-old man from Frankville, N.S. has been arrested and charged with child pornography offences.

On Thursday, investigators with the RCMP's Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit arrested the man and searched a home in Frankville after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC).

The man is facing several charges including two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

He appeared in court and was released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court in March.

The RCMP are reminding the public that it is mandatory to report suspected child pornography. Failing to report such incidents could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.