Man hospitalized after industrial accident in Dartmouth
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 8:33AM ADT
A 19-year-old man was sent to hospital after an industrial accident at a Dartmouth business Monday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the 500 block of Portland Street around 4:17 p.m.
Police say a sheet of metal fell over and landed on the man, who is an employee at the business.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Nova Scotia Department of Labour is investigating the incident.