A 19-year-old man was sent to hospital after an industrial accident at a Dartmouth business Monday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 500 block of Portland Street around 4:17 p.m.

Police say a sheet of metal fell over and landed on the man, who is an employee at the business.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour is investigating the incident.