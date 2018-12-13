

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia RCMP say a man is in hospital after shots were fired at a home in Colchester County Wednesday evening.

Police say several shots were fired at the home on Onslow Mountain Road in Onslow Mountain, near Truro, around 10 p.m.

Two men and a woman were inside the home at the time.

Police say one man was injured. He was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to hospital in Halifax for further treatment. Police say his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The other man and woman weren’t injured in the shooting. However, police say a vehicle was damaged by gunshots.

Investigators believe the suspect parked a vehicle on the road, approached the home on foot, and then left the area in the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a vehicle parked in the 1500 area of Onslow Mountain Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

There is no word on arrests at this time.